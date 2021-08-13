Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

The company has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.36.

Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile (CVE:KBLT)

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt 27 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.