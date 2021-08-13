Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KOF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

KOF stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.