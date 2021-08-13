Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CDXS stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79. Codexis has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Codexis by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 73.4% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Codexis by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

