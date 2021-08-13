Coe Capital Management LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $134.20. The stock had a trading volume of 281,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

