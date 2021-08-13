Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Coe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up 1.7% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. 311,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,726. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

