Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.90. 38,356,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,663,203. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

