Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Coherent stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.07. 1,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

