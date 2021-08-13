Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,320.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yon Jorden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cohu by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.