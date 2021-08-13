Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.30

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Get Colfax alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $10,661,850. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colfax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.