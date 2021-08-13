Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $345,341.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,330,061 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.