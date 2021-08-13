Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.24. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $60.24 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,390,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 153,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

