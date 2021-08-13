Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.54.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

