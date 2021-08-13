Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $9.07 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

