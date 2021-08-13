Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Increased to C$11.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $9.07 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

