Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 148.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.32. 5,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,419. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

