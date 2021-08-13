Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $76.75. 17,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,400. The stock has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

