Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

