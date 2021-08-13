Comparing Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.86% 16.31% 7.96% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

88.6% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $510.37 million 1.55 $36.77 million $0.85 25.76 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Myers Industries and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Myers Industries currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Latham Group has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 60.12%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Myers Industries.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Latham Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

