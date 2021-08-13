Comparing Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 19.15% 20.51% 12.02% Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A

86.6% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Snap-on and Hillman Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 2 1 2 0 2.00 Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

Snap-on presently has a consensus target price of $190.80, suggesting a potential downside of 16.25%. Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Hillman Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Snap-on.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap-on and Hillman Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $3.59 billion 3.42 $627.00 million $11.63 19.59 Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Summary

Snap-on beats Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education. The firm operates through following segments: Commercial and Industrial Group; Snap-On Tools Group; Repair Systems and Information Group; and Financial Services. The Commercial and Industrial Group segment consists of business operations that serve the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets. The Snap-On Tools Group segment includes business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through worldwide mobile tool distribution channel. The Repair System and Information Group segme

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

