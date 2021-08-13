Comparing The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and GTN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56 GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 13.09%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies 7.91% 34.27% 5.93% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and GTN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies $9.06 billion 1.63 $351.10 million $1.73 21.71 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats GTN on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG). The IAN segment includes advertising and media services, as well as an array of global communications and marketing services. The CMG segment offers events and public relations services as well as sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

