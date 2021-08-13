Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $662,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF comprises 0.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

NYSEARCA:AZBA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

