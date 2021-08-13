Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.34

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 1092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

CODI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

