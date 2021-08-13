Compass (NYSE:COMP) Raised to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

