Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $483.93 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $187.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $483.93 or 0.01012902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,466,011 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

