Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

CMG traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,961. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$321.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.