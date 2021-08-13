Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 120,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,834. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.69. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $508.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 80,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

