Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

Shares of CNFR stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 6,367,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

