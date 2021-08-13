Consolidated Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 7.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $43,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $155.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

