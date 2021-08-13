Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 37,500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 8,755,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,164,383. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

