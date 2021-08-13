Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.46.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

