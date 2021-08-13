Contrasting Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) & Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nano-X Imaging and Butterfly Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 1 4 0 2.80 Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.80%. Butterfly Network has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.56%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Butterfly Network.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Butterfly Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A -$43.81 million ($1.23) -23.00 Butterfly Network $46.25 million 47.94 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.42

Nano-X Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Butterfly Network. Nano-X Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butterfly Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Nano-X Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A N/A Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95%

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Butterfly Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

