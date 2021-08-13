Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 344,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 34.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

