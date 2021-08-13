CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.85 Million

Brokerages expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $468.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.