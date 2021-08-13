Cormark Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.66.

SSL opened at C$8.50 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 45.21.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.