CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%.

Shares of CorMedix stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

