Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

CRF opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

