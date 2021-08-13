Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220,108 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $407,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

