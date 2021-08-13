Corteva, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Corteva in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30).

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67. Corteva has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

