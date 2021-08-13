Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.23

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $26.47. Country Garden shares last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 220 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.