County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.53

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $35.94. County Bancorp shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 4,518 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $214.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in County Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

