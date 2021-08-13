Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €170.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €160.14 ($188.40).

ETR:DHER opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

