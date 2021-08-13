Credit Suisse Group Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $54.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $814,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,203,000 after buying an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

