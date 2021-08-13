Credit Suisse Group Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $38.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the first quarter valued at $12,015,000. Islet Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 69.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 59.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 326,576 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 121,525 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $5,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.