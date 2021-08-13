Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.26.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,153,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $10,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

