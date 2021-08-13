Credit Suisse Group Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $82.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CELH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96. Celsius has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

