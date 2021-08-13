Credit Suisse Group Raises PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $84.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $5,786,672.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,913,023.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and have sold 412,872 shares worth $25,602,579. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 727.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,749 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 97.9% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

