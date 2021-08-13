Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

CCAP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.99. 93,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,798. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $534.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCAP. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

