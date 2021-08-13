Critical Comparison: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 5 4 1 2.45 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $48.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%.

Risk & Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.07 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -7.85 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -26.53% -71.79% -5.85% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

