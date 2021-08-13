Critical Survey: Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) versus Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 6.53 $1.71 million N/A N/A Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 260.67% 22.85% 13.81% Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxford Square Capital and Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

