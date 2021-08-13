CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE CAPL opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $691.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.