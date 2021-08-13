Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 72.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $193.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

